Haley Harrison, CNA, Honored with SUNSHINE Award

Deb Sanford, Deb Sanford, MBA, MSN, RN, vice president of Nursing and Patient Care Services at Eastern Maine Medical Center, presents Haley Harrison, CNA, Grant 6 Respiratory, with the 2017 SUNSHINE Award. In celebration of National Nursing Assistants' Week, Haley Harrison, CNA was honored with this year's SUNSHINE Award, which stands for Smiling, Understanding, and Nurturing while Sharing a Helping hand In Nursing Excellence.

