Greater Bangor Solarize Kick-Off
Community partners in the Bangor area have teamed up with Insource Renewables of Pittsfield to launch Greater Bangor Solarize, an effort to reduce the cost of solar equipment and installation for residents in 2017. A kick-off meeting for area residents and business owners will be held on Wednesday, July 19th from 5-7pm at the Bangor Public Library.
