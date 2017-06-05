Friends of Bangor Public Library Book Sale
The Friends of Bangor Public Library will hold their annual Book Sale on Saturday, June 17 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Elks Lodge, 108 Odlin Road in Bangor, easily accessible from I-95 and 395, with good parking. The Friends will hold a preview sale for members only on Friday, June 16th from 5 to 7 pm.
