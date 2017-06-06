Fixing the wall that supports Park Street will cost Bangor $1 million

Bangor will likely spend $1 million to repair a deteriorating retaining wall behind City Hall that supports a busy city street. The 405-foot long concrete retaining wall holding up a section of Park Street directly behind Bangor City Hall was built about 100 years ago and hasn't been repaired since 1978, according to a 2015 evaluation of the wall that was completed by the Bangor-based consultants FGS/CMT Inc .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.