Feds want Maine to pay back $51 million in Riverview funds
A federal health care watchdog has again found fault with Maine's treatment of people with acute mental illness at the Riverview Psychiatric Center, ordering that the state repay $51 million in federal aid. At issue is the decertification of Riverview by the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2013.
