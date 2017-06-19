Feds award $600,000 for redesign of I-95 Hogan Road exit

The Maine Department of Transportation has been awarded $600,000 in federal funding for the diverging diamond interchange planned for the Hogan Road exit on Interstate 95. The money from the U.S. Department of Transportation will support the project's design, according to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, chairwoman of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee. "I am delighted that the State of Maine will receive this funding to move forward with the new interchange that has been proposed for I-95 and Hogan Road in Bangor," Collins said.

