Drums on the Penobscot to bring the Civil War to Bangor July 28-30

Quilt historian Pamela Weeks, Brigadier General Joshua L. Chamberlain, several noted Civil War historians and authors, and Civil War re-enactors are highlighting Drums on the Penobscot: A Civil War Experience , slated to take place on the UMA-Bangor campus on Friday through Sunday, July 28-30. Sponsored by the Bangor Historical Society, the event-filled weekend will feature an encampment, skirmishes, talks and presentations, artillery demonstrations, living history, a prisoner exchange, the trial and execution of a military deserter, and other activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.