Drums on the Penobscot to bring the C...

Drums on the Penobscot to bring the Civil War to Bangor July 28-30

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Quilt historian Pamela Weeks, Brigadier General Joshua L. Chamberlain, several noted Civil War historians and authors, and Civil War re-enactors are highlighting Drums on the Penobscot: A Civil War Experience , slated to take place on the UMA-Bangor campus on Friday through Sunday, July 28-30. Sponsored by the Bangor Historical Society, the event-filled weekend will feature an encampment, skirmishes, talks and presentations, artillery demonstrations, living history, a prisoner exchange, the trial and execution of a military deserter, and other activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12) Jun 7 Schut Gunfinity 11
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews May 22 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May 22 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May 16 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC