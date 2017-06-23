Despite major life changes, anglers renew friendships at a familiar river

A year ago, the group of us met on the Penobscot River, eager to celebrate a rejuvenated fishery, and to spend time among like-minded fly fishers. Dee Dauphinee talks about the size of a particular saltwater fly while his son, Hazen, looks on during a recent fishing trip to the Penobscot River in Old Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.