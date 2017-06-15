Despite debts, American Folk Festival signs five-year contract with Bangor
Despite owing the city nearly $120,000, the American Folk Festival has signed a new contract with Bangor, allowing the annual weekend-long event to keep returning to the waterfront. The annual late-summer festival has drawn musicians from around the world and pumped millions of dollars into Bangor's economy.
