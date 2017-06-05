Comedian Juston McKinney | Gracie The...

Comedian Juston McKinney | Gracie Theatre, Bangor | July 28, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

On ONE HOT FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY Juston McKinney will join Sam's Club 6333 of Bangor, Maine in our efforts to raise funds for the EMHS Foundation through the Children's Miracle Network. ONE HUNDRED PERCENT of all proceeds raised by this event will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network, and will go to the EMHS Foundation to help children at the Eastern Maine Medical Center, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Acadia Hospital, and other local affiliate hospitals of the EMHS Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews May 22 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May 22 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May 16 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,547,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC