Comedian Juston McKinney | Gracie Theatre, Bangor | July 28, 2017
On ONE HOT FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY Juston McKinney will join Sam's Club 6333 of Bangor, Maine in our efforts to raise funds for the EMHS Foundation through the Children's Miracle Network. ONE HUNDRED PERCENT of all proceeds raised by this event will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network, and will go to the EMHS Foundation to help children at the Eastern Maine Medical Center, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Acadia Hospital, and other local affiliate hospitals of the EMHS Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC