Comedian Juston McKinney | Gracie Theatre, Bangor | July 28, 2017

On ONE HOT FRIDAY NIGHT ONLY Juston McKinney will join Sam's Club 6333 of Bangor, Maine in our efforts to raise funds for the EMHS Foundation through the Children's Miracle Network. ONE HUNDRED PERCENT of all proceeds raised by this event will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network, and will go to the EMHS Foundation to help children at the Eastern Maine Medical Center, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Acadia Hospital, and other local affiliate hospitals of the EMHS Foundation.

