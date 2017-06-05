Book signing with author Hope Rowan, mapping activity for kids
BANGOR, Maine - Book signing with Hope Rowan, author of "Ten Days in Acadia: A Kids' Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island," 11 a.m.-noon Patch, 27 Central St. Author talk and mapping activity for kids with signing to follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC