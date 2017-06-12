Bishop Deeley to celebrate Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass June 24 in Bangor
Couples celebrating milestone anniversaries are invited to receive a special blessing from Bishop Robert P. Deeley at the Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass, celebrating the joy of Christian marriage, at 4 p.m. , at St. John Catholic Church, 207 York St. The Mass is meant to mark milestone anniversaries such as fifth, 10th, 15th, 20th and beyond. The 2016 Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass was held in Augusta and drew 52 married couples that had been married a combined 2,330 years.
