Bishop Deeley to celebrate Silver & G...

Bishop Deeley to celebrate Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass June 24 in Bangor

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Couples celebrating milestone anniversaries are invited to receive a special blessing from Bishop Robert P. Deeley at the Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass, celebrating the joy of Christian marriage, at 4 p.m. , at St. John Catholic Church, 207 York St. The Mass is meant to mark milestone anniversaries such as fifth, 10th, 15th, 20th and beyond. The 2016 Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass was held in Augusta and drew 52 married couples that had been married a combined 2,330 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12) Jun 7 Schut Gunfinity 11
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews May 22 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May 22 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May 16 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC