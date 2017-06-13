Bangor's new artsy, cozy coffee shop Wicked Brew is a true family affair
Kevin MacLellan Sr. and his daughter Kate Proctor among the family members who co-own and work at The Wicked Brew Coffee Bar in Bangor. Pictured are from left, Kevin MacLellan Sr. with his daughters Marri MacLellan and Kate Proctor and Marri's son, Alyks, at the family's shop The Wicked Brew Coffee Bar in Bangor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC