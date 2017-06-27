Bangor vigil held for Medicare for All

Bangor vigil held for Medicare for All

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Manners gathered in front of the Bangor Federal Building on June 27th to call for Medicare for All and to thank Senators Collins and King for opposing the Republican health care proposal The day after Senator Collins said she could not support the Republican health plan, Mainers gathered in front of the Federal Building in Bangor to thank her and Senator King for refusing to support the bill which would have meant 22 million Americans would lose their health care. They held signs thanking the senators but also urging them to work for Medicare for All.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12) Jun 7 Schut Gunfinity 11
Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12) May 31 Kenerai 4
the real truth about the jews (Dec '16) May '17 Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) May '17 Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May '17 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr '17 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,521 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC