Bangor vigil held for Medicare for All

Manners gathered in front of the Bangor Federal Building on June 27th to call for Medicare for All and to thank Senators Collins and King for opposing the Republican health care proposal The day after Senator Collins said she could not support the Republican health plan, Mainers gathered in front of the Federal Building in Bangor to thank her and Senator King for refusing to support the bill which would have meant 22 million Americans would lose their health care. They held signs thanking the senators but also urging them to work for Medicare for All.

