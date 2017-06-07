Bangor man, 21, dies in Winterport crash

A 21-year-old Bangor man died Tuesday night in a crash in Winterport, according to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office. A blue 2002 Mercury left the road at a "sweeping corner to the left," sideswiped a utility pole before going airborne over an embankment and struck a large tree, according to Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton.

