Bangor councilor wants city to fund training for airplane mechanics at private company

A Bangor city councilor wants to spend as much as $2 million in city funds to create a program to train airplane mechanics for a local company that overhauls private jets . City Council Chairman Joe Baldacci proposed the idea at a city council workshop on Monday, saying that the city funds could entice a Maine college to start a program.

