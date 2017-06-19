Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern 'transfer dogs'
These are some of the nearly 20 puppies and adult dogs that will be available for adoption at the Bangor Humane Society's shelter on Mount Hope Avenue on Tuesday. These are some of the nearly 20 puppies and adult dogs that will be available for adoption at the Bangor Humane Society's shelter on Mount Hope Avenue on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC