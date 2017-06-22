Bangor and Portland can weather a sta...

Bangor and Portland can weather a state government shutdown, at least for a while

Read more: Bangor Daily News

If the state government shuts down on July 1, city services will not be compromised, so long as the impasse doesn't drag on for months, a Bangor official said Wednesday. State functions handled by City Hall - such as birth certificates or vehicle registrations - might temporarily halt in a shutdown, but city services won't likely suffer much, if at all, if a shutdown occurs, City Manager Cathy Conlow said.

