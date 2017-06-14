At least 7 fire departments battle blaze at Penobscot Indian Nation building
Firefighters from at least seven towns have responded to fight a blaze at the Penobscot Indian Nation finance building on Sarahs Spring Lane, according to officials. Old Town, Orono, Milford, Bradley, Holden, Veazie and Bangor firefighters are at the scene of the fire assisting Penobscot Indian Nation crews, according to a Penobscot Regional Communications Center dispatcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC