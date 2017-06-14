At least 7 fire departments battle blaze at Penobscot Indian Nation building

Firefighters from at least seven towns have responded to fight a blaze at the Penobscot Indian Nation finance building on Sarahs Spring Lane, according to officials. Old Town, Orono, Milford, Bradley, Holden, Veazie and Bangor firefighters are at the scene of the fire assisting Penobscot Indian Nation crews, according to a Penobscot Regional Communications Center dispatcher.

