American Legion of State of Maine to hold state convention June 16-18 in Bangor
The American Legion of the State of Maine will hold its annual state convention June 16-18, at Spectacular Event Center in Bangor . Led by State Commander Peter Johnson of Greenville, a good representation of members from across the state including Legionnaires, Auxiliary ladies, Sons of The American Legion and American Legion Riders will attend the convention.
