Airplane repair company threatens to expand outside of the state if it doesn't get training school
A Bangor company that overhauls private jets - and has received millions in federal and local assistance in recent years - is threatening to expand its business elsewhere if a program to train aircraft mechanics does not open in the region soon. C&L Aviation Group CEO Chris Kilgour said he is having trouble recruiting new mechanics to handle the company's recent expansion at Bangor International Airport and blamed a lack of schools in the region that could train new skilled workers.
