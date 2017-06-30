Airplane repair company threatens to expand outside of the state if it doesn't get training school

A Bangor company that overhauls private jets - and has received millions in federal and local assistance in recent years - is threatening to expand its business elsewhere if a program to train aircraft mechanics does not open in the region soon. C&L Aviation Group CEO Chris Kilgour said he is having trouble recruiting new mechanics to handle the company's recent expansion at Bangor International Airport and blamed a lack of schools in the region that could train new skilled workers.

