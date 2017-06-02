A Maine high school is named after this 'Ice King.' Now you can own his private papers.
This 8-inch by 10-inch mounted print of Charles W. Morse on horseback in New York City, circa 1907, is part of a collection of Morse's letters, photos and other documents listed by Under the Covers Rare Books for $30,000. Photo albums featuring the T.J. Southard, Hattie Bishop Hussey and C.W. Morse families, circa 1860-1890, are among the documents included in a collection listed by Between the Covers Rare Books in Gloucester City, New Jersey.
