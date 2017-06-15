5 Things To Do This Weekend, June 16-18: Rockin',...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, June 16-...

5 Things To Do This Weekend, June 16-18

I was kidnapped by the dastardly creature known as Too Many Things Going On and simply could not make my deadline. Fear not, however: I'm back! Friday night in Bangor brings a few fun entertainment options, like the monthly Bangor contradance at the UU Church, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and rockers the Lost Woods at Paddy Murphy's.

