5 Things To Do This Weekend, June 16-18: Rockin',...
I was kidnapped by the dastardly creature known as Too Many Things Going On and simply could not make my deadline. Fear not, however: I'm back! Friday night in Bangor brings a few fun entertainment options, like the monthly Bangor contradance at the UU Church, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and rockers the Lost Woods at Paddy Murphy's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What time do most Americans eat Dinner? (Aug '12)
|Jun 7
|Schut Gunfinity
|11
|Why is Maine in the wrong time zone? (Jun '12)
|May 31
|Kenerai
|4
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May '17
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr '17
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC