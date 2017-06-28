20-month-old girl shot in Winn home

20-month-old girl shot in Winn home

18 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A 20-month-old girl from Winn is in a Bangor hospital after she was accidentally shot on Monday evening, authorities said Wednesday. "The child was taken to the Lincoln hospital by a family member and later transferred by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where she received treatment for non-life threatening injuries," a press release from both Sheriff Troy Morton and Chief Deputy William Birch states.

