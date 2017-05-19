When this Maine caregiver shared her struggle to get by, strangers showed up with gifts
Nursing homes such as this are largely staffed by women and the wages are not far above Maine's minimum wage. Salena Sawtelle, a certified nursing assistant at Stillwater Health Care nursing home in Bangor, made $11.37 per hour when the BDN shared her story in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 14
|texas pete
|338
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC