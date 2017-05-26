What you need to know about the vote over Bangor's school budget
Bangor voters will be asked to approve a school budget hike when they go to the polls on June 13. The city council on Monday approved the proposed $45.2 million Bangor Public Schools fiscal year 2018 budget , which has changed little since it was first introduced by school administrators to the school committee in March. Major drivers of the 2.14 percent budget hike include increased costs for employee benefits, textbooks and special education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|May 22
|Davy
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 22
|Gilbert
|339
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC