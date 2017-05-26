What you need to know about the vote over Bangor's school budget

Bangor voters will be asked to approve a school budget hike when they go to the polls on June 13. The city council on Monday approved the proposed $45.2 million Bangor Public Schools fiscal year 2018 budget , which has changed little since it was first introduced by school administrators to the school committee in March. Major drivers of the 2.14 percent budget hike include increased costs for employee benefits, textbooks and special education.

