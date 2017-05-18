Wabanaki jewelry and clothing design a celebration of past and present
A closeup of Donna Decontie Brown's beadwork on one of several couture clothing items created by Decontie and Brown. Donna Decontie Brown and her husband Jason Brown have been designing jewelry and clothing at their Bangor studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|May 16
|Parden Pard
|7
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 14
|texas pete
|338
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC