Video of the new "Penobscot River Monster" in Maine
A fellow named Alain Ducas posted video that he says he shot in Bangor, Maine from the roof of the Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway Bangor overlooking the Penobscot River. I don't think that's a new river cryptid though.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle...
|Tue
|Parden Pard
|7
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|May 14
|texas pete
|338
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC