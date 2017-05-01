U.S. Cellular Associates Will Demonstrate How Smartphones Can Assist With Severe Weather Preparation

How do you check the daily weather forecast? A recent U.S. Cellular survey indicated that 93 percent of smartphone owners use a weather app on their device to check the forecast once a month or more. During a free Device Workshop on May 27, U.S. Cellular associates will show people how they can rely on their smartphone, such as the Apple iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S8, to stay informed, prepared and connected with a variety of apps and accessories when severe weather threatens or hits.

