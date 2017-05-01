U.S. Cellular Associates Will Demonstrate How Smartphones Can Assist With Severe Weather Preparation
How do you check the daily weather forecast? A recent U.S. Cellular survey indicated that 93 percent of smartphone owners use a weather app on their device to check the forecast once a month or more. During a free Device Workshop on May 27, U.S. Cellular associates will show people how they can rely on their smartphone, such as the Apple iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S8, to stay informed, prepared and connected with a variety of apps and accessories when severe weather threatens or hits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Sun
|texas pete
|336
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC