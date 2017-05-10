Topless cleaning service owner arrest...

Topless cleaning service owner arrested for underwear theft

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

In a misstep that would seem to run counter to her business model, a woman who offers a semi-nude cleaning service was arrested for stealing underwear. Police in Bangor, Maine, say the woman is the owner-operator of a business called Topless Cleaning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) 36 min texas pete 338
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... 1 hr Spotted Girl 2
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr 26 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,593 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC