There's another "IT" trailer, and, not...
Start your week off right with some terrifying psychological horror: the second trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "IT" just dropped. It further reveals more of Andres Muschietti's vision of the Loser's Club, the group of outcasts who end up fighting Pennywise, the earthly avatar of an immortal evil.
