The Family Dog in Orono changes ownership, retains menu; new owner will sell food trucks

Sandy Wardwell on Monday purchased Orono restaurant The Family Dog from former owner Bob Cutler, who is instead going to focus on his other restaurant, Novio's Bistro in downtown Bangor. Wardwell said she plans to keep the menu at The Family Dog identical to how it was before she bought it, with the same array of hot dogs, burgers, breakfast items, ice cream and craft beer that the business has offered since it first opened in late 2012.

