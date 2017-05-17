State Senate endorses measure to keep...

State Senate endorses measure to keep teens out of tanning salons

For Sen. Amy Volk, one of the hazards of prom season is that teenage girls become so determined to look their best that they often turn to tanning salons to help give their skin a seemingly healthy glow. "I have known girls who have tanned just to go dress shopping," the Scarborough Republican said Wednesday as she explained her support for a measure that would bar anyone under 18 from using a tanning salon in a bid to help protect them from getting skin cancer.

