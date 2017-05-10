State moves forward on plan for Bangor forensic psychiatric facility

The state is asking contractors and developers to register their interest in building a new forensic psychiatric facility in Bangor. The LePage administration is asking a developer to purchase 6.28 state-owned acres on Hogan Road, listed for $495,000 , and build an 8,300-square-foot energy efficient secure forensic rehabilitation facility that the state would lease for the next 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.