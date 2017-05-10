State moves forward on plan for Bangor forensic psychiatric facility
The state is asking contractors and developers to register their interest in building a new forensic psychiatric facility in Bangor. The LePage administration is asking a developer to purchase 6.28 state-owned acres on Hogan Road, listed for $495,000 , and build an 8,300-square-foot energy efficient secure forensic rehabilitation facility that the state would lease for the next 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|texas pete
|336
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC