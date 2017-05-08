Smart Business Seminar Series to Focus on Shareholder/Limited...
The Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business at Husson University will be the site of a Smart Business Seminar about Shareholder/Limited Liability Corporation Agreements and Member Agreements on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Eaton Peabody and Husson University are combining forces to offer this informative educational opportunity. Dan S. Pittman's presentation at the seminar will focus on the tax considerations associated with these agreements.
