Seether Return with Ferocious New Album, 'Poison the Parish'
Seether-Shaun Morgan , Dale Stewart and John Humphrey -have returned with their seventh full-length studio album, Poison the Parish . The first release via Morgan's new label imprint, Canine Riot Records, Poison the Parish is among the heaviest and emotionally pure efforts of the band's illustrious career.
