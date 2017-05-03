Rancid announces new album, "Trouble Maker"

Rancid has been making trouble for over two decades at this point, and now they're releasing a new album called Trouble Maker . The ninth studio effort from the Bay Area punks will be released on June 9. For a 102-second preview of Trouble Maker , you can listen the album's first single, "Ghost of a Chance," now on YouTube .

