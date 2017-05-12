Purveyor of 'Topless Cleaning' service charged with stealing lingerie
A Bradford woman who advertises "Topless Cleaning" picked up some "naughty underthings" without paying for them, according to the Bangor police. Megan McGraw, 32, was charged with felony theft and violating conditions of her release on Wednesday, according to court documents.
