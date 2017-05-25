Portland foundation to reopen shuttered Bangor milk processing plant closed in 2013

Maine's biggest cheesemaker will revitalize the former Grants Dairy plant, at 1 Milk Street in Bangor, as part of a $4.5 million plan to bring as many as 50 jobs to Bangor. Pineland Farms Inc. will consolidate its cheese production operations in New Gloucester and Mars Hill at the former processing and bottling plant.

