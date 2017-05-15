Physician Reprimanded and Assessed a ...

Physician Reprimanded and Assessed a $1,000 Civil Penalty by Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: State of Maine

Timothy Terranova, Assistant Executive Director Board of Licensure in Medicine 137 State House Station Phone: 287-6930. Fax: 287-6590.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... 13 hr Parden Pard 7
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Sun texas pete 338
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr 26 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC