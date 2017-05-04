Pet photographer launches contest for free session with your pet

Bangor animal welfare advocate and photographer Sammy Hartery is celebrating the launch of Barkley & Company - her new pet-centered photography business - with a contest! One winner will be selected for a 30-minute professional pet photography session in the Greater Bangor area. The winner will also receive one 8 10 lustre print and a download of low-resolution digital files of their session for sharing on social media or for personal use.

