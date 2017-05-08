Penobscot County Conservation District Plant Sale This Saturday
The Penobscot County Soil & Water Conservation District will be having it's annual spring plant sale on May 13th. The sale will be at the Bangor USDA Service Center parking lot located at 1423 Broadway, Bangor from 9AM-2PM.
