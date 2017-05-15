Paul Monyok Promoted to Principal at WBRC Architects Engineers

WBRC Architects Engineers, a full-service architecture and engineering firm with offices in Maine and Florida, is pleased to announce that civil engineer Paul A. Monyok, P.E. has joined its owner/management team as a Principal. Paul was unanimously elected to WBRC's Board of Directors in recognition of his high-quality design capabilities, responsive service to clients, and positive relationships with clients, colleagues, and the community.

