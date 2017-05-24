Party time: Celebrate my first guideb...

Party time: Celebrate my first guidebook with me June 1

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

My debut hiking guidebook, "Family-Friendly Hikes in Maine," was released this month by Down East Books in partnership with the BDN, and it's time to celebrate! The book launch party will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Epic Sports, 6 Central Street in Bangor. The event is free and open to the public, and it will include a presentation starting at 5:30 p.m., as well as plenty of time for a Q&A and book signing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Mon Davy 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mon Gilbert 339
News Weird 39 mins ago 5:35 p.m.Owner of topless cle... May 16 Parden Pard 7
megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11) Apr 26 Pig Finder 4
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar '17 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar '17 Anon 3
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC