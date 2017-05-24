Party time: Celebrate my first guidebook with me June 1

My debut hiking guidebook, "Family-Friendly Hikes in Maine," was released this month by Down East Books in partnership with the BDN, and it's time to celebrate! The book launch party will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Epic Sports, 6 Central Street in Bangor. The event is free and open to the public, and it will include a presentation starting at 5:30 p.m., as well as plenty of time for a Q&A and book signing.

