Pantsuit Nation stories published in Maine nonprofit's first book
Personal experiences of hate, racism, sexism, discrimination, hardship, empowerment and hope that Hillary Clinton supporters across the country shared in the Facebook group Pantsuit Nation will be forever immortalized in a new book that serves to document some of the members' personal stories. The Facebook group, which Brooklin resident Libby Chamberlain, 33, started in October 2016, has nearly 4 million members now, six months after the President Donald Trump defeated Clinton, the first woman nominated by a major party to be president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|texas pete
|336
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC