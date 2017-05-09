Pantsuit Nation stories published in Maine nonprofit's first book

Personal experiences of hate, racism, sexism, discrimination, hardship, empowerment and hope that Hillary Clinton supporters across the country shared in the Facebook group Pantsuit Nation will be forever immortalized in a new book that serves to document some of the members' personal stories. The Facebook group, which Brooklin resident Libby Chamberlain, 33, started in October 2016, has nearly 4 million members now, six months after the President Donald Trump defeated Clinton, the first woman nominated by a major party to be president.

