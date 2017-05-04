Over 72% of Husson University School of Pharmacy Students Make a...
Husson University School of Pharmacy students pursuing their Doctor of Pharmacy degrees include Suzanne Dang, Courtney Colligan and Walid Jamaleddin. The survey conducted by Career Services also found that 87.7 percent of Husson University Pharm.D. graduates were working full-time, while 7.7 percent of Pharm.D. graduates were working part-time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Apr 30
|texas pete
|336
|megan wayne-plz read!!!! (Jun '11)
|Apr 26
|Pig Finder
|4
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC