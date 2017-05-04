Saturday, May 20, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EUPHONY, Orono's Chamber Choir under the direction of Francis John Vogt will present "Now I Walk in Beauty: A Memorial Tribute to Gregg Smith" on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30pm at the Church of Universal Fellowship, 82 Main Street in Orono; and on Sunday, May 21 at 7pm at St. John's Episcopal Church, 225 French Street in Bangor. Gregg Smith was one of the most influential choral conductors in American history, championing all types of American vocal music, and especially dedicated to performing new works.

