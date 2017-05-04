Novelist, women's quartet in Lincolnville
Local author Marjorie Tapley-Olson will be guest speaker at the Lincolnville Community Library's late spring presentation Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. Heart 'n Soul will be the musical performer. Tapley-Olson has taught art and special education, spending summers exploring the back roads and byways of all 50 states.
