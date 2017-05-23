New York man standing trial for killi...

New York man standing trial for killing in Bangor, Maine

16 hrs ago

A jury-waived trial is underway for a New York man charged with murder in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Bangor, Maine. Police say Thomas Ferguson, of Brooklyn, shot and killed 38-year-old Robert Kennedy and wounded another person Nov. 27, 2015, in a Bangor apartment building.

