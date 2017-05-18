More than 80 Employers Hiring at Bang...

More than 80 Employers Hiring at Bangor Area Job Fair on May 23

More than 80 Employers Hiring at Bangor Area Job Fair on May 23 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 17, 2017 Contact: Patty Perry, 760-6302 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Department of Labor, 207-621-5009 AUGUSTA-The 20th Annual Spring Career Fair is hosting more than 80 Bangor-area employers on Tuesday, May 23 at the Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St., Bangor from 9 a.m. to noon. Job seekers are encouraged to dress appropriately, bring a current resume and be prepared to interview.

