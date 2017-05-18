More than 80 Employers Hiring at Bangor Area Job Fair on May 23
More than 80 Employers Hiring at Bangor Area Job Fair on May 23 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 17, 2017 Contact: Patty Perry, 760-6302 Media Contact: Julie Rabinowitz, Department of Labor, 207-621-5009 AUGUSTA-The 20th Annual Spring Career Fair is hosting more than 80 Bangor-area employers on Tuesday, May 23 at the Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St., Bangor from 9 a.m. to noon. Job seekers are encouraged to dress appropriately, bring a current resume and be prepared to interview.
